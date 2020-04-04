Strong evidence coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan virology lab

In an article published Friday, National Review senior correspondent Jim Geraghty outlined a video by documentary filmmaker Matthew Tye, who once lived in China. Tye believes he knows the source of the virus.

Tye, a youtube personality, used information from public records that are available on the Internet.

One piece of evidence, which you probably heard about, are the job openings posted late last year by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The timing is fascinating

On Nov. 18, the lab posted a job opening that requested scientists to come “research the relationship between the coronavirus and bats.”

According to a Google translation of the job posting, this is the description:

Taking bats as the research object, I will answer the molecular mechanism that can coexist with Ebola and SARS- associated coronavirus for a long time without the disease, and its relationship with flight and longevity. Virology, immunology, cell biology, and multiple omics are used to compare the differences between humans and other mammals.

About a month later on Dec. 24, the lab posted another job opening, making mention of the “long-term research on the pathogenic biology of bats carrying important viruses has confirmed the origin of bats of major new human and livestock infectious diseases such as SARS and SADS, and a large number of new bat and rodent new viruses have been discovered and identified.”

Tye paraphrased the ad this way: “We’ve discovered a new and terrible virus, and would like to recruit people to come deal with it.”

China had reportedly been dealing with “mystery pneumonia” cases. A week later the Chinese government notified the World Health Organization about a novel coronavirus infecting its population.

As we reported, on Tuesday, Tucker talked about a research paper posted on Feb. 6 by the South China University of Technology.

The research paper — “The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus” — noted that the virus most likely came from an animal known as the intermediate horseshoe bat.

“Here’s the striking thing,” Carlson said, “there are no known colonies [of the bat] within 900 kilometers [563 miles] of Wuhan.”

There was also no evidence the horseshoe bats were sold at the Wuhan wet markets, and the retailers denied they sold them.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that neither the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the World Health Organization could confirm whether bats were present in the market.

This is conjecture, but the Chinese scientists were researching the horseshoe bats, and the inexperienced new workers might have let the virus leak or maybe even sold the animals to the markets.

The coincidences of the job openings are noteworthy.

Most people ignore the Feb. 6 article, although the mainstream media is finally starting to pick up on the story. This is after they called it a right-wing conspiracy theory for months.

The New York Times and the Washington Post expert Professor Ebright said he ruled out biological warfare, but, of course, it might have leaked out of the facility.

