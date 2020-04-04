Serial human rights abuser Communist China now sits on Human Rights panel

China has been selected to join the controversial Human Rights panel of the United Nations. China’s human rights record is abominable and they just lied for at least a month, likely longer, about the virus. Their actions delayed the necessary response.

China will now help vet candidates for important posts. They have already infiltrated the World Health Organization (WHO) if you want to know how that works out. They are abusive totalitarians, communists who oppress their people.

Jiang Duan, minister at the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was appointed to the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Consultative Group — where he will serve as the representative of the Asia-Pacific states. He will serve as one of five representatives for blocs of countries and is joined by delegates from Spain, Slovenia, and Chad.

During the outbreak, they punished doctors and at least one citizen-journalist who broke the silence to warn the world of this new contagion. China, President Xi himself, lied to WHO through mid-January.

U.N. Watch, which runs out of Geneva, reacted with strong condemnation.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” said Hillel Neuer, U.N. Watch’s Executive Director said.

THE DAMAGE THEY CAN NOW DO

China will pick at least 17 human rights investigators, including those looking at freedom of speech, enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention — all rights that the Chinese regime is said to have violated.

Nikki Haley, who dumped the Human Rights Council, has outlined the ways the Chinese Communist government pressured other countries. They are a rising threat.

The reason we began this relationship with China and made them so rich was that we hoped they would see the value of freedom. It hasn’t worked out.

