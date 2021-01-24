Stephanopoulos says there’s only one side to the election fraud story

As Senator Paul explains in this clip, the media has become the arbiter of truth — their truth. Other opinions are false news. The media always felt that way, only now they are empowered by Democrat fascists.

Arrogant, elitist journalists have always believed they are superior beings. They will tell you what’s important and what to think. They decide that. We aren’t talking about all journalists, just most of them.

George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton minion, said there is only one side of the corrupt election story. Paul reminded George that he was “inserting himself into the story.”

There is only one side for George — his!

Do check out Bezos’s comments on this link about mail-in voting now that he’s subjected to it. Why doesn’t George report that story???

Watch:

This @GStephanopoulos & @RandPaul exchange is remarkable. Sen Paul keys in on the exact problem moving forward: media increasingly sees itself as the objective arbiters of “Truth” who are beyond reproach—that’s not new, but demand to deny any opposing view even exists is. Scary! pic.twitter.com/gcBDfn0dSt — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) January 24, 2021

