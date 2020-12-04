‘Moderate’ Joe adviser wants a Chavez-style ‘wealth tax’

Joe Biden’s tax adviser wants a Hugo Chavez-style theft — a wealth tax. She’s all for a constitutional amendment to make it happen. At least she knows it’s unconstitutional, and a constitutional amendment is needed.

The wealthy pay most of the taxes now. All this will do is send the rich running or they’ll hide their money. And what these leftists want to do with money is grow the freebie state. They want to give the freebies to their voting blocs and to any foreigners who pop in.

Every socialist government puts in a wealth tax as they implement their programs. It’s how Hugo Chavez started off.

HEATHER BOUSHEY, NOT A MODERATE

‘Moderate’ Joe picked Heather Boushey as one of his Council of Economic Advisers. She wants to impose a wealth tax and earlier this year suggested amending the Constitution in order to make it happen.

On Feb. 6, Boushey said: “The United States [was] one of the first in the world to do a federal income tax. When we first passed it into law it was deemed unconstitutional and it took decades to change the constitution to have a federal income tax. We might need to do that again on a wealth tax.”

A “wealth tax” is wrong on principle and unconstitutional. Article 1, Section 9, Clause 4 states: “No Capitation, or other direct, Tax shall be laid, unless in Proportion to the Census or Enumeration herein before directed to be taken,” Americans for Tax Reform wrote on their website.

It’s theft, and it antithetical to the founding basis of this country.

What did we fight the American Revolution for? These Democrats think our money is theirs.

Wealth taxes have been abolished throughout the Western World.

Wealth taxes pushed by Democrats and left-leaning academics typically include an “exit tax” which even the Washington Post editorial board said, “conveys a certain authoritarian odor.”

Joe Biden is not exactly surrounding himself with “moderates.” In fact, they’re Marxists.

