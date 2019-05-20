‘Moderate’ Moral Pete has hard-left views on reparations, abortions, guns, etc

The so-called Democrat moderate Pete Buttigieg wants to be our moral arbiter and he is anything but moderate or moral. He wants to pack the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, he is calling for reparations, unlimited access to abortion, and he thinks Thomas Jefferson’s name should be erased from the public square. Pete demands national gun licensing. He is very anti-Bill of Rights.

TOWN HALL TONIGHT, HE’S GAMING THE SYSTEM

Pete Buttigieg is on Fox News, the network he demonized, saying foul things about President Trump. His latest not-very-astute claim is that the President engineered Iran’s reaction. Those are the words of an America hater.

He did say “America was never that great,” and he is the son of a famous communist. It’s all to be expected.

Mr. Morality, the man who wants to be our moral leader, won’t put limits on abortions. Moral Pete wants to eliminate those babies and pretends they’re not babies, even after sonograms prove they are little human beings. Forty percent of those babies are black.

He also wants to steal your money.

REPARATIONS

Why would we expect anything else from the son of a communist?

He will pack the Supreme Court — he will politicize it.

  2. Pete Buttigieg says that the situation in Iran was “engineered” by the Trump administration. The Iran mess was started by a democrat, James Earl Carter. It was only AFTER President Reagan was elected that the hostages were released and that was back in 1980. Learn some history you damn fool.

