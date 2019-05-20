The so-called Democrat moderate Pete Buttigieg wants to be our moral arbiter and he is anything but moderate or moral. He wants to pack the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, he is calling for reparations, unlimited access to abortion, and he thinks Thomas Jefferson’s name should be erased from the public square. Pete demands national gun licensing. He is very anti-Bill of Rights.

TOWN HALL TONIGHT, HE’S GAMING THE SYSTEM

Pete Buttigieg is on Fox News, the network he demonized, saying foul things about President Trump. His latest not-very-astute claim is that the President engineered Iran’s reaction. Those are the words of an America hater.

He did say “America was never that great,” and he is the son of a famous communist. It’s all to be expected.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says that the situation in Iran was “engineered” by the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/viiuVjxlhG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 19, 2019

Mr. Morality, the man who wants to be our moral leader, won’t put limits on abortions. Moral Pete wants to eliminate those babies and pretends they’re not babies, even after sonograms prove they are little human beings. Forty percent of those babies are black.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg does not think there should be *any* restrictions on abortions, this means he supports abortion up until the moment of birthpic.twitter.com/Ct0iY8TriS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 19, 2019

He also wants to steal your money.

.@PeteButtigieg pitches four tax hikes during answer on the deficit: — Higher marginal income tax rates

— “A reasonable wealth tax”

— “Financial transactions tax”

— Closing “corporate loopholes” pic.twitter.com/GxULaxEzp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

.@PeteButtigieg accidentally undermines his call for scrapping the Electoral College by noting the state-run primary process incentivizes candidates to visit smaller population centers. pic.twitter.com/LK6TLjDpCR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

REPARATIONS

Why would we expect anything else from the son of a communist?

He will pack the Supreme Court — he will politicize it.