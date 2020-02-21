Shameless Hillary calls Trump ‘Putin’s Puppet’ based on vague intel report

All the Russian President has to do is say he wants President Trump to win and the politicians and media go nuts, causing the exact chaos Putin wants. That is a sad commentary on our divided nation.

If his troll factory sends out some tweets, all hell breaks loose.

Certain Democrats seize on vague reports since they want to destroy the President and delegitimize the 2020 election should Trump win. Hillary is already calling him Putin’s puppet.

A new intel report is rumored to say Russians want Trump re-elected, but the report doesn’t say that. It won’t stop Democrats from claiming it does, however.

THE STORY

Allegedly, President Trump is furious that the DNI Maguire, now FORMER DNI, warned lawmakers Russia is meddling to get Donald Trump re-elected. He did it without running it by him.

U.S. Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia is interfering or planning to interfere in the 2020 election to get President Trump reelected, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Who knows what is true. All Putin has to do is put out the word.

The Times, too, hates Trump and is very unreliable. The intelligence is very vague and Russia always meddles. Jake Tapper said the report is inaccurate. So, where does that leave us in this hyper-partisan environment?

The President believes that something this secret and this serious should have been run by him before sharing with Congress, which is a leaking sieve. The conclusion by the intel community that “one prong” is trying to get the President re-elected is inaccurate.

Five unnamed people familiar with the matter told the Times that the disclosure angered Trump, who complained that Democrats might use the intelligence information against him.

The former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire allowed the briefing and was told to resign over it, or so the Times says.

HILLARY SAYS TRUMP IS PUTIN’S PUPPET

Shameless Hillary couldn’t wait to sow discord. She is Putin’s puppet, doing exactly what he wants.

“Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself,” Clinton wrote on Twitter in response to an NBC News report that confirmed a New York Times story about the intelligence briefing. NBC News is also far-left and unreliable. Obviously, it’s true to some degree.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper poured cold water on the reports, saying a source familiar with the congressional briefing said the intelligence provided to Congress was being “mischaracterized.”

“What’s been articulated in the news is that the intelligence community has concluded that the Russians are trying to help Trump again. But the intelligence doesn’t say that,” Tapper said on Twitter, citing an anonymous but “reliable” source.

That didn’t stop Hillary or any of the Democrats.

“He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen,” Clinton said of Trump.

OTHER DEMS ARE SEIZING ON IT

Chuck Schumer was right on it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted Thursday that “now we know why” Republicans in the Senate continue blocking election security bills.

Nancy is hot on it as well

It’s exactly the division and seeds of distrust that Putin wants to sow. Democrats fall for it every time.

Who knows if Trump is angry, but he did put Ric Grennell in the DNI spot temporarily to clean up the mess. Politico is reporting that Kash Patel will be Grennell’s senior adviser. Both are loyalists to President Trump. Patel was a Nunes staffer and Democrats can’t stand him.

The media claims Grennell’s and Patel’s only goal is to discredit the intel report. But the truth is they have to seek out the truth and discredit fake news. The leaks and premature reporting also must stop.

The President doesn’t want a repeat of the past 3+ years of fake news and conspiracy theories.

MOSCOW DENIES IT

Moscow denies the intel.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Putin dismissed the U.S. intelligence analysis.

“These new paranoid reports, which, to our deep regret, will continue to grow in number as the election day approaches,” Peskov said Friday. “Naturally, they have nothing to do with the truth.”

So, who do you believe, the Times or the Russians?

What are the Russians going to do, use trolls with half-illiterate comments again?

It’s a Russia collusion/interference conspiracy story to discredit the 2020 election, but the guilty parties appear to be Americans, not Russians.

THE CBSN REPORT ON THIS LINK IS DECENT