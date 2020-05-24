Moderna vaccine causes ‘serious injury’ in 20%, insiders cash out

We think we know why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, did a turnabout this past week and said if the country stays closed too long it could have serious economic consequences.

The Moderna vaccine, championed by Dr. Fauci and financed by Bill Gates, caused “serious injury” in 20% of the people to whom it was administered. It was a small group study.

Dr. Fauci was so confident of his shot’s safety that he waived ferret and primate studies (Moderna suspiciously reported no specific health data from its mouse studies). That appears to have been a mistake.

The U.S. invested billions of dollars and there were insiders — top executives — who cashed out and made $30 million. That did that on the day they announced hopeful results.

The much-ballyhooed experimental mRNA technology is a bust so far.

Moderna did not release its clinical trial study or raw data, but its press release, which was freighted with inconsistencies acknowledged that three volunteers developed Grade 3 systemic events defined by the FDA as “Preventing daily activity and requiring medical intervention.”

Moderna allowed only exceptionally healthy volunteers to participate in the study. A vaccine with those reaction rates could cause grave injuries in 1.5 billion humans if administered to “every person on earth”.

That is the threshold that Gates has established for ending the global lockdown. Moderna did not explain why it reported positive antibody tests for only eight participants.

That’s what has happened at this stage with animals. They get better and then get sick and die.

The country can’t stay closed until we have a vaccine. We may never have one since we don’t have one for any coronavirus, not for SARS, not for AIDS.