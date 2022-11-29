Mohave Supervisor Ordered to Vote for Certification or Go to Jail

By
M Dowling
-
2
201

According to state election attorneys, if counties do not certify their election by the Monday deadline imposed by state law, courts will force them to do so. Cochise is the lone holdout.

“They will cost the county a lot of money and embarrassment, and it will do nothing,” said elections law attorney Jim Barton.

Ron Gould of the Board of Supervisors of Mohave County said he was told he had to certify the election in Arizona or would be arrested.

“I found out today that I have no choice but to vote “Aye” or I will be arrested and charged with a felony.”

However, Cochise and Mohave Counties had well-run elections. Their decision not to certify was political; however, how can they force an official to vote a certain way? Why have a vote?

No matter what leftists touch, they ruin. Marriage, elections, borders, immigration, energy, economy, education, no matter what they touch, they screw it up.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 minutes ago

So the Law in AZ would force an Official to certify a Fraudulent Election?

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
55 minutes ago

Gould is a coward. Hobbs has no power to arrest or charge anyone. Brnovich would have him arrested? Certification is a county decision.

0
Reply
