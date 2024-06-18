Monster Illegal Arrested After Raping a Child in Broad Daylight

M DOWLING
An illegal immigrant Ecuadorian is in NYPD custody after a broad daylight sex attack in which police said a machete-wielding man approached two 13-year-olds, one a boy and one a girl, tied them together by the wrists and raped the girl at a popular park in Queens, according to sources.

The police arrested an Ecuardorian man Monday evening in connection with the crime. He entered the country illegally in 2021.

The attack happened Thursday at Kissena Park, about 3 miles from where the New York Mets play at Citi Field and near the site of the 1964 World’s Fair and the U.S. Open. The victim also went to school in the neighborhood.

I grew up there, and it was a beautiful, safe neighborhood that included legal immigrants from Italy, Germany, and Ireland.

Democrats are allowing the very scum of the earth to come into this country.

Biden invited the world to come in, and they are. They are coming from 177 countries out of 195. The only reason to do this is to destroy the USA. There is no other reason.


