Tucker Carlson on Why They Would Kill Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson warns of a covert Trump assassination. Tucker noted that he often wondered about Jack Ruby’s curious death.

Jack Ruby killed JFK’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. Continue on to the CIA file to the current belief that JFK was killed by more than one assassin at the behest of the CIA and the Mafia.

Carlson said, “Trump as a symbol is deadly to them.” They are worried he could take down the system. As a symbol, it suggests their “whole empire of bullshit is collapsing.”

There are many surreptitious ways – as both mention – to murder someone. That is true.

Breaking: Tucker Carlson Warns Of Covert Trump Assassination Support: https://t.co/c7Lo59AJZ5 pic.twitter.com/vUWLFRIi4S — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 13, 2024

The Strange Death of Jack Ruby

On January 3, 1967, Jack Ruby, aka Jack Rubenstein, the Dallas nightclub owner who killed the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died of lung cancer in a Dallas hospital at age 56. The Texas Court of Appeals had recently overturned his death sentence for the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald and was scheduled to grant him a new trial.

He died from a rapid onset of cancer. He was kept in a solitary cell with no contact to the outside world.

Ruby said he killed Oswald because he was upset over JFK’s assassination. Some called him a hero, but he was charged with First Degree Murder.

Ruby reportedly had minor connections to organized crime.

The Warren Commission found Oswald and Ruby were not part of a wider conspiracy.

In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a preliminary report that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy” that may have involved multiple shooters and organized crime.

MAFIA AND CIA LINKED IN JFK MURDER

Emphasis was added to the CIA file approved for release in 2005.

Document Type: CREST Collection: General CIA Records Document Number (FOIA) /ESDN (CREST): CIA-RDP88-01315R000300510116-8 Attachment Size CIA-RDP88-01315R000300510116-8.pdf 103.12 KB Did the Mafia and CIA conspire in the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963? And did the ill-fated president seal his own doom with a decision he had made several months before? New evidence now appears to support the credibility of this astounding theory concerning JFK’s murder in Dallas.

