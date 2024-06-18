Tucker Carlson on Why They Would Kill Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson warns of a covert Trump assassination. Tucker noted that he often wondered about Jack Ruby’s curious death.
Jack Ruby killed JFK’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. Continue on to the CIA file to the current belief that JFK was killed by more than one assassin at the behest of the CIA and the Mafia.
Carlson said, “Trump as a symbol is deadly to them.” They are worried he could take down the system. As a symbol, it suggests their “whole empire of bullshit is collapsing.”
There are many surreptitious ways – as both mention – to murder someone. That is true.
Breaking: Tucker Carlson Warns Of Covert Trump Assassination
The Strange Death of Jack Ruby
On January 3, 1967, Jack Ruby, aka Jack Rubenstein, the Dallas nightclub owner who killed the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died of lung cancer in a Dallas hospital at age 56. The Texas Court of Appeals had recently overturned his death sentence for the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald and was scheduled to grant him a new trial.
He died from a rapid onset of cancer. He was kept in a solitary cell with no contact to the outside world.
Ruby said he killed Oswald because he was upset over JFK’s assassination. Some called him a hero, but he was charged with First Degree Murder.
Ruby reportedly had minor connections to organized crime.
The Warren Commission found Oswald and Ruby were not part of a wider conspiracy.
In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a preliminary report that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy” that may have involved multiple shooters and organized crime.
MAFIA AND CIA LINKED IN JFK MURDER
Emphasis was added to the CIA file approved for release in 2005.
New evidence now appears to support the credibility of this astounding theory concerning JFK’s murder in Dallas.
Did the Mafia and CIA conspire in the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963? And did the ill-fated president seal his own doom with a decision he had made several months before? New evidence now appears to support the credibility of this astounding theory concerning JFK’s murder in Dallas.
Members of America’s top-secret spy organization and known trig-germen for the Mafia were reportedly observed on the scene when the fatal shooting took place. Several CIA agents and at least one member of the Mafia were allegedly taken into custody shortly after the shooting ceased but were quickly released by Dallas police – a particular spot when JFK was brutally cut down.
Few experts believe that Lee Harvey Oswald could have fired all the shots which poured into the president’s open convertible…
Many are now convinced that he was simply a patsy who was set up to take the blame for a carefully planned execution. They believe he was telling the truth when he insisted that he was not involved with the assassination. . . It has never been ascertained just why they happened to be at that…
The ‘popular theory now is that Oswald himself was eliminated to keep his lips seated. His killer, nightclub operator Jack Ruby, was known to have close associates among underworld figures. Witnesses claim photographs prove that former CIA agents E. Howard Hunt, a convicted Watergater, and Frank Sturgis were present when JFK was slain.
Also identified in a photo of those near the presidential motorcade was a parolee with a criminal record as long as your arm. ..4 Approved Eugene Hale Brading, with a record dating back to 1934, was allegedly an associate of James (The Weasel) Frattiano, a well-known Mafia figure linked to gangland killings, who was then of the “Smaldones Family” of Denver. In 1963, Brading was living in Los Angeles – on parole at the time. He claimed to be an oil prospector and obtained permission from his parole officer to visit Dallas on a business trip.
He was scheduled to be in Dallas only for the day of Nov. 21, according to records.’ He was supposed to be in Houston on Nov. 22, the day JFK was shot. Why did he stay on in Dallas? It is known he did visit the offices of a huge- oil company on Nov. 21. It was later admitted by Jack Ruby that he visited those offices on the same day. Did they know each other, and did they meet by a pre-arranged plan? And did they speak of the assassination which was to take place the following day?
Ruby told the Warren Commission that he visited the Hunt Oil Company offices on Nov. 21 to get a job for an attractive co-ed named Connie Trammel. The Commission did not connect Ruby’s visit with Brad- For ReleaseiapQ5fQ1*1t1ghCIAeRER t3I had given a phony name and story when questioned by the FBI just after the shooting.
This coincidence did not come to light until years later through the efforts of concerned private citizens, headed by Dallas pharmaceutical salesman Al Chapman.
It is now learned that JFK’ may have incurred the wrath of the CIA and underworld figures because of the touchy Cuban situation at the time. The young president allegedly discussed the possible assassination of Cuban Premier Fidel Castro with a close friend, Sen. George A. Smathers of Florida, in 1961 and 1962.
He absolutely refused to consider the suggestion, although it has now been learned that the CIA had ‘ been linked with assassination: attempts throughout the Caribbean for years.
The conversations between JFK and Smathers are allegedly contained in the oral history archives of the Kennedy Library.
“As I recollect,” Smathers began, “he (Kennedy) was throwing out a great barrage of questions – he was certain that. it could be accomplished… “The question was whether of not it would accomplish that’ which he wanted it to do whether or not the reaction throughout South America would be good or bad… And American people’ react, would the people be gratified?
Source URL: https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp88-01315r000300510116-8
Strong Evidence There Were Three Shooters