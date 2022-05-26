“Sick Son of a B*” Beto Tore Into Presser to Blame Gov. for Uvalde Murders

Former failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke tore into a press conference by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday to blame Gov. Abbott for the murders in Uvalde. It’s how the furry campaigns. Child and teacher murders are just politics to Democrats.

He interrupted the presser to push for more gun control. This followed the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The presser was to address the horrific murders.

Beto is running for Governor and this was part of his campaign

“This was totally predictable” O’Rourke can be heard shouting, adding “The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing.”

“This is on you,” he exclaimed.

To which Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted back: “You’re out of line… I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

If the leftists wanted a serious discussion, they’d stop blaming innocent people for political expediency.

Watch:

MOMENTS AGO: Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke interrupts Gov. Abbott’s press conference to confront him over school massacre pic.twitter.com/TTyeVgFyTp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2022

Robert Francis O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic nicknamed ‘Beto’, is confused:

Related