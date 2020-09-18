More drivel from your future president, Uncle Joe

Joe Biden appeared in a town hall held in Moosic, Pennsylvania, hosted by CNN on Thursday.

His appearance follows President Donald Trump’s ABC News town hall with uncommitted voters on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Stephanopoulos was brutal and in gotcha mode when he questioned Trump. And the so-called undecided voters seemed decided. By way of comparison, Anderson went soft and puffy on Joe who sounded incompetent just the same.

Even ABC News said he falsely claimed Trump never condemned white supremacists. He keeps telling that lie and made several other ‘mistakes’ [lies].

WTH? he sent everything to China when he was in office:

Man, this guy is just so hard to follow pic.twitter.com/TR5VxX2AUp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

Here is some more Biden incoherence from last night’s town hall.

Bruh this is just sad. pic.twitter.com/mFt0WYWVe7 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 18, 2020

Put your future in this puppet’s hands:

The media-Democrat alliance is an electoral joke and disgracehttps://t.co/qj1qGwi0Z7 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 18, 2020

Biden claims Trump killed every single person with COVID. This goes beyond lying into insanity:

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

He speaks with a forked tongue:

Biden triangulating in 2020: — I opposed NAFTA even though I voted for it

— I’m going to preserve fracking while also shutting it down

— I’m going to mandate masks but also not really

— I’ll shut down the economy while also opening us up for business https://t.co/p7BbUnhxmJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2020

You know, the thing:

Joe Biden pushes the “Trump is stealing the Mailboxes” Conspiracy Theory — Forgets the word Mailbox pic.twitter.com/Uhy7kpuBxE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

Even Politico accused CNN of asking softball questions, which they did do:

When Politico accuses CNN of a softball Interview, you know there’s a problem. This man might become POTUS, yet still, too many reporters think their role is to help make that happen instead of asking hard Qs. The media is broken. https://t.co/VOUUJ0KR8D — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 18, 2020

It was a joke. Just about every question provided him with an opportunity to attack Trump. Anderson wasn’t asking about his qualifications, but rather giving him an opportunity to attack.

The media-Democrat alliance is an electoral joke and disgracehttps://t.co/qj1qGwi0Z7 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 18, 2020

His social distancing is for show:

At the outset, Biden told the crowd he’d stay 6 feet away during the town hall. Watch what happened when he thought the cameras were turned off: pic.twitter.com/RQ0UvHYQTb — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 18, 2020

And MAGA!

CNN town hall participant to Joe Biden: “Mr. Vice President, I look out over my Biden sign in my front yard and I see a sea of Trump flags and yard signs.”#MAGA pic.twitter.com/uOV9xFEUxT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2020