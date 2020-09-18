More drivel from your future president, Uncle Joe

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Joe Biden appeared in a town hall held in Moosic, Pennsylvania, hosted by CNN on Thursday.

His appearance follows President Donald Trump’s ABC News town hall with uncommitted voters on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Stephanopoulos was brutal and in gotcha mode when he questioned Trump. And the so-called undecided voters seemed decided. By way of comparison, Anderson went soft and puffy on Joe who sounded incompetent just the same.

Even ABC News said he falsely claimed Trump never condemned white supremacists. He keeps telling that lie and made several other ‘mistakes’ [lies].

WTH? he sent everything to China when he was in office:

Here is some more Biden incoherence from last night’s town hall.

Put your future in this puppet’s hands:

Biden claims Trump killed every single person with COVID. This goes beyond lying into insanity:

He speaks with a forked tongue:

You know, the thing:

Even Politico accused CNN of asking softball questions, which they did do:

It was a joke. Just about every question provided him with an opportunity to attack Trump. Anderson wasn’t asking about his qualifications, but rather giving him an opportunity to attack.

His social distancing is for show:

And MAGA!

