The Al Gore of “Flying Rivers” and “Rain Bombs” Is Back

Former VP Al Gore gave an “unhinged” rant about environmental threats, including “rain bombs” and “boiling oceans,” during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The eco-crazed Al said humanity will be gravely impacted if changes aren’t made.

Gore also supported looney climate activist Greta Thunberg after her recent fake arrest in Germany for protesting a coal mine.

In 2018, Gore talked about “flying rivers” and “rain bombs.” He was in Dubai, frightening the people of Dubai at the time.

Gore described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapor over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air flying thousands of kilometers from an area in the Pacific Ocean.

Right, no one saw it or heard of it.

He is the original creator of weather porn. Gore has been pimping this nonsense as he flies worldwide, leaving his enormously large carbon footprint everywhere.

