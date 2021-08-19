UK Parliament unites to hold Biden in contempt

















The U.K. Parliament has aligned to hold Joe Biden in contempt for his unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan without discussing the issues with NATO.

According to British media, Joe Biden would not take the calls from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 36 hours as the crisis unfolded. The British and allied forces were left asea with their citizens still stranded in Afghanistan.

The EU was so angry at having to pay their fair share for NATO and now they got what they asked for as they demonized Donald Trump.

Watch:

