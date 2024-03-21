More Guns = More Crime Is a Myth

By
Guest Post
-
0
0

Gun Statistics 2024

by Cassandra McBride at Ammo.com

Big media loves to work with the data and claim that “more guns = more crime,” but the data doesn’t support it.

  • Report Highlights:
    • The U.S. has more than 82 million lawful firearm owners.
    • 53% of the 21 states with restrictive concealed carry laws have violent crime rates higher than the national average.
    • 55% of states with a violent crime rate below the national average have permitless carry.
    • Between 60,000 and 2.5 million Americans use firearms for self-defense each year.
    • 40% of criminals convicted of crimes while in possession of a firearm were already prohibited from carrying firearms.
    • A 2018 study shows that 68% of those convicted of crimes while in possession of a firearm were already felons.
    • The U.K. and Australia have a higher number of homicides per firearm than the United States.

Read more at ammo.com.


