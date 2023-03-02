Garland’s Terrible, Awful, Incoherent Answers on the Fentanyl Crisis

Attorney General Garland didn’t effectively answer any questions at yesterday’s senate hearings. When he did answer, he was incoherent or dishonest. He was awful during the questioning of the fentanyl crisis. He’s not serious and won’t do anything about the problem.

Fentanyl comes from cartels and the Chinese communists. It’s a serious national security threat.

Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the United States could not designate Mexican drug cartels trafficking fentanyl across the border as terrorist organizations. It would cause problems with the [narco] Mexican government.

However, it is the one thing that would stop this disaster.

Garland also claimed that the Justice Department has the tools to fight the drug cartels but could not explain why the problem is worse than ever.

Fentanyl trafficking by Mexican drug cartels is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45.

Garland’s answers were incoherent no matter who he responded to, which is likely why the media didn’t say a word about it on the radio today.

Lion Ted Cruz MAULS AG Garland to absolute SHREDS for ignoring threats against Supreme Court Justices🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZTCjbnOOp6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2023

THE FBI designated Catholics as terrorists and removed the designation when they were caught. However, when Sen. Hawley asked Garland how many agents he has positioned in US churches, he WOULDN’T ANSWER! He’s worried about churches, not fentanyl and cartels.

FBI says “traditionalist Catholics” are a terrorist risk and should be monitored. So how many spies and sources do they have in America’s churches? Garland won’t answer pic.twitter.com/KjXd1pWjFD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 1, 2023



Sen. Graham asked Garland if he supported mandatory minimums for people dealing in fentanyl, and he claimed we have them. We don’t.

Lindsey Graham: “Do you support mandatory minimums for people dealing in fentanyl?” AG Garland: “I think we already have mandatory minimums.. ” Graham: “Do you think they should be increased?” AG Garland: “We have more than enough ability now to attack this problem.” pic.twitter.com/IyfCsZRvV9 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 1, 2023

When the mother in the clip below discussed the tragedy she suffered losing two sons to fentanyl poisoning, Biden’s blasé response was it happened when Trump was President. We don’t care. When are YOU going to do something, Joe?

He simply doesn’t care and won’t do a thing. The only thing he seems to care about is Ukraine.

More fentanyl and deaths are occurring now, but he doesn’t care.

Powerful testimony from a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning: “You talk about children being taken away from their parents? My children were taken away from me. 100,000 Americans every year are having their children…taken away from them.” pic.twitter.com/nBmeyzH5RM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2023

