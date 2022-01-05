Violating the 1st A, the J6 Witch Hunt Committee Calls Hannity to Appear

Axios reports, the congressional select committee [otherwise known as the Beria witch hunters] on the Jan. 6 riot ‘plans’ [there’s no evidence of planning] will request the “voluntary cooperation” of Fox News host Sean Hannity, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan that was later confirmed by Hannity’s office.

They are calling him a close advisor. In actuality, he’s a friend and a supporter. Whether he’s an advisor or not, they can’t know. Hannity has said he doesn’t give advice. The witch hunt committee is full of dummkopfs — biased dummkopfs.

Axios writes: Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Sending a text to Mark Meadows makes him a close advisor?

Axios writes further:

In a letter to Hannity, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote that they seek “voluntary cooperation on a specific and narrow range of factual questions” and are not seeking “information regarding any of your broadcasts, or your political views or commentary.”

Jay Sekulow, counsel to Sean Hannity, told Axios, “If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.” [Emphasis Mine]



Between the lines: Hannity condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying on his show on the night after the riot that “all of today’s perpetrators must be arrested and prosecuted.”

But Hannity has never criticized Trump for his role in ginning up the crowd in D.C. that day. And he has criticized the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6.



Bennie and Lizzie are two biased fools. Axios gives out good information but they are also blathering buffoons. No one in their right mind supports rioting, but many of those prisoners and ex-prisoners did nothing but parade around. They should get their civil rights.

As for Hannity not criticizing Trump, there’s a good reason. DJT tried to get the National Guard, what the hay else could he do? NANCY PELOSI WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SECURITY OF THE CAPITOL.

Trump delayed the announcement for a few hours because he didn’t have feed to the Capitol. He was watching Fox. The Fox broadcast didn’t look that bad. It only looked like a couple of windows were broken. And what was he supposed to do? Does anyone believe that his speech could be heard by rioters or if it would have mattered???

