More World War News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel of an attack by Lebanon-based Hezbollah that would cause a “huge earthquake” in response to Israel’s attacks on Hamas-controlled Gaza. They demand Israel not respond to the Saturday attack. The US has suggested they will become involved if Lebanon joins the war.

Amir-Abdollahian also privately warned Israel via the UN that Iran would intervene if Israel invaded Gaza, according to Axios.

Iran’s message comes from the Biden administration trying to deter Iran and Lebanon-backed Hezbollah, supported by Iran, from joining the war. This week, the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier group and fighter jets to the region.

All of this is happening because Biden is weak. All the monsters are coming out from under the woodwork.

We have a figurehead in the Oval Office and no visible person in charge. An attack on Israel was always possible.

Putin is supporting Palestine and Hamas, blaming the US for what Hamas has done. The only thing the US has done wrong on this issue is elect the wrong president who doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with UN envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland on Saturday in Beirut, the two diplomatic sources told Axios.

Scoop: Iran sent a message to Israel on Saturday via the UN stressing that it does not want further escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, but that it will have to intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues. My story on @axios https://t.co/EhtY7QY43M — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 14, 2023

