Beto to teach politics at a Texas university

The gun-grabbing leftist Robert Francis O’Rourke, aka Beto the fake Hispanic, will teach politics at Texas State University, corrupting minds.

Former 2020 Democratic communistic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be teaching at Texas State University in the spring. The university said O’Rourke will teach a class on Texas politics.

“On Texas State, I’d be more inclined to discuss after Nov. 3, but bottom line, I am extraordinarily lucky to have a chance to teach at Texas State,” O’Rourke told the American-Statesman on Friday.

Texas State is a public university located in San Marcos and has more than 38,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.

As a candidate, he promoted open borders and gun confiscation. He also likes single-payer and reparations, among other far-left policies.