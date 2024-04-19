Morning Joe Thinks You’re a Primitive If You Support Donald Trump

Joe Scarborough lost it on air two days ago and proved he is missing a few marbles on his game board.

“You live in the most powerful, greatest country on the face of the earth,” Joe Scarborough said, “and you’re voting for a guy that tells you every day that America sucks. What’s wrong with you? Who raised you? What history did you read? Like, where are you from?

“But you were not raised by the same teachers I was raised by, and you don’t read because if you read, the facts are clear, and I’m getting tired of saying this to people who claim to be patriotic but hate America because they’re always running America down. They’re always trashing America; they’re always saying America’s horrible. It’s democracy doesn’t work. We need dictatorship if Donald Trump doesn’t win…”

Aside from the fact that Democrats and dictator Biden are destroying democracy, he says anyone who thinks differently from him is a Neanderthal who hates America.

Someone on X said, “At least they didn’t find a dead intern under my desk.”

It’s Democrat commies who are raising Hell on behalf of Hamas in major cities, not J6 people who were misguided but love America. Republicans don’t think America sucks, just Biden’s version.

Joe Scarborough has a question about your upbringing if you voted for President Trump… What’s your answer? pic.twitter.com/QP8d5sko8B — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 16, 2024

