Moron Cohen Turned Legal Matters Into Crimes, Media Convicts Trump

The media has convicted President Trump. They did it without due process or a trial or even charges being filed. They based their conviction on two memos released Friday. All of it is information we already knew.

On Friday afternoon, two major memos [links to them are included below] dropped.

The first concerned the Mueller investigation’s recommended sentencing for Cohen in light of Cohen’s repeated lies as well as his testimony to the Mueller investigation; the second concerned the Southern District of New York’s recommended sentencing for Cohen in light of his testimony regarding President Trump’s campaign and payoffs to women including Stormy Daniels.

Mueller did not allege that Trump broke the law. But, he is still focusing on the Moscow Tower project which could tie into the 20-minute Trump Tower meeting. The Moscow Tower project was canceled prior to the election.

There is no collusion at this point, after two years of intense investigation, but it’s not over.

THERE IS NO NEW INFORMATION

Before reading about the New York case, keep in mind that the information about Stormy and McDougal is not new information. There might be new information we haven’t seen but it’s not in the filings. Nothing has changed for the President so far, except the bad press coming out of this.

Honestly, Michael Cohen is a fool and a bad lawyer. He cut corners and unnecessarily broke the law doing normal legal things that good lawyers do every day in legal ways.

There is one difference in the filings

The difference with this Stormy-McDougal information from all that we have heard before is the New York prosecutors believe liar Cohen when he says Trump directed and coordinated the payments. There is a suggestion President Trump committed a crime or two but it doesn’t say that anywhere. It clearly states Cohen committed a lot of crimes.

The media is reporting that New York prosecutors say the President committed two felonies. The documents do not say that, but there is a strong suggestion they believe it based on Cohen’s testimony and any possible evidence he might have.

TRUMP IS INDIVIDUAL 1

ABC News reports The Justice Department says that President Donald Trump directed illegal payments made by Michael Cohen to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump years ago. They threatened to go public during his presidential campaign.

In a court filing, prosecutors said former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen “acted with the intent to influence the 2016 presidential election” and arranged the secret payments at the height of the 2016 campaign “in coordination with and at the direction of” individual 1 [Trump].

Specifically, prosecutors also write:

In the process, Cohen deceived the voting public by hiding alleged facts that he believed would have had a substantial effect on the election. It is this type of harm that Congress sought to prevent when it imposed limits on individual contributions to candidates. To promote transparency and prevent wealthy individuals like Cohen from circumventing these limits, Congress prohibited individuals from making expenditures on behalf of and coordinated with candidates. Cohen clouded a process that Congress has painstakingly sought to keep transparent. The sentence imposed should reflect the seriousness of Cohen’s brazen violations of the election laws and attempt to counter the public cynicism that may arise when individuals like Cohen act as if the political process belongs to the rich and powerful.

The documents show the prosecutors believe Cohen and while they tied Trump to the crime, they do NOT yet accuse him of a crime at this point.

THE CRIME OF INFLUENCING AN ELECTION?

Federal law requires that any payments made “for the purposes of influencing” an election must be reported in campaign finance disclosures. Prosecutors suggest this is what took place. The money did not come from the campaign. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges. Charges included campaign finance violations, and the payments to porn/prostitute Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Mueller did not tie the President to any crimes in his filings. Originally, Cohen said Trump had no knowledge of him reaching out to the Russians. But then when he found out it would get him a more lenient sentence, he said he DID recall discussing this with Trump. And yet, prosecutors believe him when it suits them. There is no proof of collusion or obstruction as of now. New York might be looking at Trump having committed campaign finance violations. They are also looking at him committing a crime to influence an election. We already heard about this in July when CNN and others aired the tape between Cohen and Trump about the Stormy payments. At the time, Alan Dershowitz didn’t hear a crime being committed on this tape. Perhaps Cohen has other evidence. On this tape, a straight report is given and then the talking head comes on. SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK FILING SPECIAL COUNSEL OFFICE MEMO