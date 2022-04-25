Moscow Reacts to US Weapons and Calls for a Weakened Russia

Moscow had a very negative reaction to Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday. The meeting focused on sending heavy artillery.

Zelensky and his people reportedly requested heavier weaponry in larger quantities.

“What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames,” Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Rossiya 24 TV channel. “I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.”

Recently, the Kremlin sent a note to the US condemning the shipments and requesting they cease.

The answer to the note was the visit.

MORE WEAPONS ARE COMING

The Pentagon chief told, “we have the mindset that we want to help them win.”

“We believe that they can win if they have the right equipment,” Defense Secretary Austin said. He added they are providing “the right support, and we’re going to do everything we can … to ensure that gets to them.”

Austin went so far as to say Washington’s strategy is to see a “weakened” Russia.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” the Pentagon chief said. “It has already lost a lot of military capability, and a lot of its troops quite frankly,” he added.

Trying to weaken Russia is war talk.

PUTIN RESPONDS

Speaking at a meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Board, Putin said on Monday that the US tried to destroy Russia from within. Now they are trying to split Russian society. He said that didn’t work either.

After a ‘fiasco’ in the media field, Putin claimed, the West has turned “to terror.” He said they are “arranging the murder of our journalists.”

He was referring to Monday’s announcement by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that it had detained a group of “neo-Nazis” instructed by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to kill popular Russian TV host and journalist Vladimir Solovyov. Kiev has denied any role in organizing the assassination attempt.

Putin claimed he knows the names of those who are doing it. He claimed the CIA is working with the Ukrainian Secret Service and neo-Nazis.

RUSSIAN MILITARY ATTEMPTING TO STOP WESTERN ARMS DELIVERIES

The Russian military is stepping up efforts to stop Western arms deliveries into Ukraine. On Monday, they launched strikes against at least six railway stations and facilities. In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed it attacked the locations.

