Fascist Trudeau Banks Seem to Be Experiencing Problems

If you disagree with the Canadian administration, they can freeze your bank accounts and other accounts as well. If you gave to the crowdfunding sites for the Freedom Convoy 2022, you might find your accounts frozen. The government has ordered seizures of their designated persons’ accounts, that includes donors, as the state media gleefully brags about publishing accounts of donors doxed by hackers.

A lunatic online, who allegedly founded the leftist hackers – Anonymous, claimed he did it, but we think it could have been the media or the Trudeau government. We don’t know, of course, but it’s odd that no one seems interested in the hackers, just donors for protesters.

So, what is the result of freezing accounts of people with whom you disagree? Perhaps a run on the banks? It feels like Cyprus right now.

The largest banks went offline for hours yesterday.

If the government can make up tales about terrorism when there is none to invoke emergency powers and then confiscate accounts, is that country still a democracy?

THE BANKS ARE REACTING

What the hell is happening to Canada’s banks right now? pic.twitter.com/NRjPWlG0GE — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 16, 2022

Conservative author/host Ezra Levant believes it’s a run on the banks.

Wouldn’t you get your money out – and fast?

Like any third world country where the government can seize your life savings, there’s a run on the banks in Canada. https://t.co/JmVKo9mA1H — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2022

As I predicted, they’d be a run on the banks in Canada. Who in TF would keep a dime in these banks when Canada’s new communist dictatorship will simply take all your money just for peacefully protesting?

There’s going to be a huge collapse over the next few days. https://t.co/9REMOyIktU — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 17, 2022

PROVE YOU NEED EMERGENCY POWERS

Trudeau is accusing the truckers of terrorism but can’t or won’t present an ounce of evidence. He is accusing MPs who are Jewish of being Nazis when his finance minister is tied to Nazis in Ukraine and in her family history.

Trudeau is a true puppet of the New World Order and the Great Reset. He won’t stop until Canadians stop him.

This is a man who excused the burning of over 50 churches, claiming he understood how the culprits felt. No one was arrested. This is the guy who went to India and stood with protesters taking over the capital.

One Conservative MP asked for proof that the truckers are violent extremists. The public safety minister is now saying they’re protecting public safety, without explaining the terrorism piece.

Conservative MP @DaneLIoydMP asks public safety minister @marcomendicino for proof that there is violent extremism in the trucker convoy. He dodges the question, instead insisting that Trudeau’s “emergency” doesn’t limit Charter rights. pic.twitter.com/LrGXMszm7X — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 17, 2022

TWO HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE

