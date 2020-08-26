Most moving speech of the night, Jon Ponder’s redemption

Mr. Pnder’s powerful and emotional life story might bring tears to your eyes. One must wonder how many other Jon Ponder’s are in gangs — lost lives with so much to offer.

Mr. Ponder was recruited into the gangs and into robbing banks, but he found God. It wasn’t another phony ruse, he actually did find God. The law enforcement officer who caught him and arrested him is now his good friend.

Now he turns lives around as his life turned around. You have to watch him tell it to understand just how great a story this is.

Watch:

