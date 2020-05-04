Pelosi’s planning funding for WHO & UN in her next trillion dollar relief bill

Nancy Pelosi is refusing to allow Congress to come back into session. She is busy though, planning another trillion-dollar-plus coronavirus bill in secret. “There will be a bill,” she insisted, and “it will be expensive.”

When she is done, she plans to call Congress back into session and hold an immediate vote.

The far-left, which appears to control the Democrat Party, insists funding for the World Health Organization be included and increased. They want U.N. funding increased as well as our country is sinking into incredible debt.

There is no reason for the U.S. to fund the China-centric criminals in WHO.

She’s also insisting on funding for states and local governments.

THIS IS GOING ON AS THE US BORROWS NEARLY 3 TRILLION TO SURVIVE ANOTHER FISCAL YEAR

As this irresponsible spending is going on, Senior Treasury Department officials said Monday the U.S. is borrowing more in the second quarter than it did in all of last year due to coronavirus relief spending and reduced tax revenue.

A Treasury official said Monday the U.S. will borrow $2.999 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt in the second quarter, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion.

Last fiscal year, the Treasury’s net borrowing was $1.28 trillion and now we are more than doubling it.

It’s time to stop spending and borrowing and open up the economy for business. This is insane. Nancy, take you gift package for WHO and the UN and fund it yourself.

And Nancy, get back to work.

.@GOPLeader to @LouDobbs on why Congress must get back to work: "With the House not working, that only gives Nancy Pelosi more power and gives China a pass." pic.twitter.com/enzMr3nfMY — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) May 4, 2020