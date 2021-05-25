Mostly peaceful gunshots behind AP hack as he pushes Floyd Policing Act



















An AP report from George Floyd Square was interrupted by multiple gunshots this morning (around 10 am local time).

“Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” MPD spokesperson John Elder told Fox News.

They were “mostly peaceful gunshots.”

And the day is young. This honoring of George Floyd is a great excuse to riot and steal but there will not be any 9/11 style commission. That is despite the fact that the rioters are criminals and communists.

Ironically, this is as the AP reporter was talking about the horrendous George Floyd Policing Act that takes qualified immunity away from the police. It would destroy policing in America. Since George Floyd was a criminal, perhaps that is what he would want.

Watch, this looks like a case for social workers:

An AP report from George Floyd Square was interrupted by multiple gunshots this morning (around 10am local time). “Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” MPD spokesperson John Elder told Fox News. pic.twitter.com/yJnl1VOtXY — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 25, 2021

Related

















