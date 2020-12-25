Mostly white BLM commies ruin Christmas event for childhood cancer

Christmas in West Allis, Wisconsin is a time to decorate the town and help raise money for children battling cancer.
This year, the communist Black Lives Matter group decided to ruin the event.
Candy Cane Lane, the celebration of life, began in 1984 when residents decided to collect donations for the MACC fund, aka Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Inc.
It’s a celebration and they collect small donations to find a cure for childhood cancers.
The Black Lives Matter protestors decided that during the celebration they would march and scream through bullhorns, yell at cars and onlookers.
If they cared about black lives, they’d care about Chicago and they would care about black children with cancer.
Watch the mostly white communists:
This will be the norm in every city where George Soros supported district attorneys are elected though out the US. Laws only apply to people who normally abide by them, law & order do not apply to communists and other criminals.
Where people have been standing up to these thugs, they have scurried away. Everyone needs to start standing up to them, with deadly force if necessary, to put an end to their foolishness or they’ll keep getting bolder.
Its the Commiecrats armed militia doing exactly wha tthey have been programed to accomplish: terrorize and intimidate any and all opposition.