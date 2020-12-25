Mostly white BLM commies ruin Christmas event for childhood cancer

Christmas in West Allis, Wisconsin is a time to decorate the town and help raise money for children battling cancer.

This year, the communist Black Lives Matter group decided to ruin the event.

Candy Cane Lane, the celebration of life, began in 1984 when residents decided to collect donations for the MACC fund, aka Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Inc.

It’s a celebration and they collect small donations to find a cure for childhood cancers.

The Black Lives Matter protestors decided that during the celebration they would march and scream through bullhorns, yell at cars and onlookers.

If they cared about black lives, they’d care about Chicago and they would care about black children with cancer.

Watch the mostly white communists: