President and First Lady Talk of the Christmas Miracle

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared a Christmas Eve video message to wish all Americans a Merry Christmas and to praise the true Christmas miracle of a vaccine for COV.

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past. We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us. Yet, through this great challenge, we have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country,” said Melania Trump, appearing in front of a Christmas tree alongside President Trump.

First Lady Melania praised the work of first responders, doctors, and nurses, as well as scientists and researchers for their dedication.

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives,” said President Trump, under whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overseen the distribution of nearly 10 million vaccines as of Wednesday morning. “We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible.”

“It is truly a Christmas miracle,” said the president of the vaccine development and distribution, later adding: “In this holy season, we thank God for His infinite love, and we pray that the light of His glory will forever shine on this magnificent land. On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

The First Lady said that she and the president were offering their “warmest wishes” to everyone as they celebrate Christmas with their families. “May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy,” she said.

Watch:

.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020