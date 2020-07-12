Out of control mother & daughter scream, accuse pregnant woman of racism, then woman pulls a gun

An extremely aggressive 15-year-old black girl named Mikayla Green accused a pregnant white woman, Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, of bumping into her and demanded an apology. The white woman refused and told the kid she was blocking her from getting into her car.

The girl’s mother, Tamika Hill, joined the daughter screaming and cursing, calling the woman and her white husband, 42 years of age, racists. She said she was going to kick theire “white @$$e$.”‘

The incident took place in Orion Township, Michigan early this month.

Hill kept screaming in Jillian’s face as she got in her car and tried to leave. Hill kept screaming, hit her car, and blocked it.

At one point, Jillian told Hill she cares about black people.

Hill referred to their skin color several times, to which Jillian said you can’t just accuse white people of being racists.

Tamika Hill kept saying she was going to call the police.

“Do it, do it, do it,” Hill challenged Jillian repeatedly as the other woman again told her to go ahead and call the police, the video showed.

“Dumb-a– —h!” Hill said as Eric shut Jillian’s car door.

He turned and looked the angry mother.

“Yeah, I said it. You say something and I’ll beat your white ass too,” Hill told Eric.

“Who the fuck do you guys think you are?” Eric asked the mother/daughter team who had frightened his wife. “She did nothing to you.”

Green began shrieking at him and then called him “racist and ignorant” as Eric turned his back to the pair and walked around to get into the driver’s seat of his car, the video showed.

That’s when Jillian tried to tell Hill no one was racist.

“You cannot just go around calling white people racist,” she said.

“Why would you bump her? Why would you bump her?” Hill screamed back, the video showed.

Jillian told Hill she cared about her.

THE GUN

At one point, the couple tried to drive off when Hill ran behind their car to block it. The husband slowly backed out and Hill started screaming that they were going to hit her.

Tamika and Mikayla kept hitting the car.

At that point, Jillian got out of the car and pointed a gun at her as Hill kept coming towards her and Jillian kept backing up. Green kept screaming at her mother to stop.

It appears Jillian had cocked the gun.

The couple was later arrested and released on a $50,000 bond. They face four years in jail. Their guns were taken from them. The husband was fired from his job.

We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable. The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university. — Oakland University (@oaklandu) July 2, 2020

Nothing happened to crazy Tamika and Mikayla.

Watch: