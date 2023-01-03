Mother to Transition Child Who Didn’t Want a Haircut

By
M Dowling
-
1
41

This is as crazy as it comes. A mother’s little boy didn’t want a haircut, so she is going to transition him, give him puberty blockers, call him by a girl’s name, and give him girl’s clothes. She needs to be arrested.

This makes me sick.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

I have a counseling case where one of the parents is trying a similar trick. Yes it is sickening and this a child entering puberty who has been troubled by a marriage falling apart.
This kind of stupidity must be stopped.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz