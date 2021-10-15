Only Military Officer Punished for Afghanistan Was Sentenced

















Lt. Col. Scheller’s sentence has been announced. He is the officer who called for accountability by his superiors after the horrendously botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended in the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers and hundreds of Afghans. It also resulted in leaving Americans behind to be tortured and killed by terrorists who now run an entire nation.

Lt. Col. Scheller pled guilty to six misdemeanor-level charges.

The charges included willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, dereliction in the performance of duties, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

He is the only person punished after the criminal withdrawal and he only called for accountability, but he did not follow the chain of command.

The U.S. Marine posted videos on social media criticizing military leadership.

He was issued a letter of reprimand and a forfeiture of $5,000 worth of pay for one month. The judge said he would have given a two-month forfeiture but made allowances for the Lt. Col.’s nine days in the brig.

The judge also acknowledged his exemplary career for 17 years except for the recent social media posts.

Ironically, the men in charge of the criminal withdrawal — Generals Milley, Austin, McKenzie — face no punishment and keep their jobs. If they had any decency, they would resign. They are a disgrace.

Seb Gorka tweeted about the recent finding in the case of Andrew McCabe and compared the two. McCabe has been given back every dime that was taken away. He’s a proven liar, but he’s not in the military.

Scheller has yet to receive his characterization of discharge. As a part of the plea deal, he will likely receive either an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions. The characterization of discharge will be decided by the secretary of the Navy.

Several reports indicate Lt. Col. Schller’s wife left him after he made the videos. Hopefully, that’s not true.

