University of Michigan embraces communism at the Ford Center

















We have no compassion and we ask no compassion from you. When our turn comes, we shall not make excuses for the terror. ~ Karl Marx

On the University of Michigan’s website, the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy has launched a Center for Racial Justice. The barely concealed purpose is to promote communism using race as the trigger. We’ve seen it in other nations taken over by tyrants. They use poverty, class, or race, to incite the people, tear down what exists, and convince them to lay down the foundation of their new society.

The Center declares that racial justice is the systematic fair treatment of people, regardless of racial background, that results in equitable opportunities and outcomes for everyone. We seek a world in which people are able to achieve their full potential in life, regardless of race, ethnicity, or the communities in which they live. At the Center for Racial Justice, we seek to explore, analyze, and understand how public policies have undermined or advanced the goal of racial equity, illuminating evidence-based solutions and supporting the changemakers who advocate for sound, just, and fair public policies day in and day out.

The establishment has four goals and plans to push the university to embrace them:

Inform research agendas, policy debate, and potential policy solutions

Create an innovation space at the intersections of activism, artistry, research, and public policy, with a focus on advancing racial equity

It’s about equity, not the equality on which this country is founded and as our Constitution dictates:

Support bold, courageous, and ambitious projects targeting racial inequity and intersectional injustice, led by some of the most important change-makers of our time

In other words, they are pushing Marxist — communist — ‘equity‘ with everyone having the same outcomes no matter their effort, commitment, and merit. They also want trained activists out of this university to eventually create a full-blown communist United States.

My object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism. ~ Karl Marx

We are no longer equal with equal opportunities. Everyone must be the same.

It has already begun. The Ford Center is also hiring CRT, anti-racist racist faculty — 20 new tenured positions. They plan to use technology to enact their plan.

The center told The College Fix that this is in ‘no way political’.

The lies will keep coming. Communists have to lie to get ahead. They strive for equity for all people but the tyrannical elite.

From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs. ~ Karl Marx

Related















