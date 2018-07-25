MP Needs More Terror Police Protection After Noting Who’s Behind Rape Gangs

Contributor James Soviero

A Labour Party MP who spoke out against the UK’s “problem” with Pakistani grooming gangs had to be be given extra protection from terror police. She’s under attack from Antifa and Muslim groups.

SHE HAD TO RESIGN FOR A TRUTHFUL REMARK

Sarah Champion is the representative for Rotherham and South Yorkshire, where around 1,500 “mostly” white girls were groomed, trafficked, drugged, and raped by gangs of predominantly Pakistani-heritage men, according to a government report.

She was forced to resign when she mentioned the common heritage. The aggressors say she is engaged in “industrial-scale racism.”

The Times reported the party may be seeking to replace her with a Muslim candidate.

The paper reports correspondence in which Jahangir Akhtar, South Yorkshire council’s former deputy leader, called Ms Champion an “ogre” and claims Labour has to replace her quickly.

The leaders of the Rotherham Pakistani community are launching ad hominem attacks spearheaded by the “racial justice” charity Just Yorkshire. There aren’t very many of them but they claim they speak for all Pakistanis, and they are getting away with that.

Breitabart London has more:

UK Muslims Urge Police Boycott, Prompt Grovelling Statement From Cops https://t.co/Ct1rca8jws pic.twitter.com/TtQsCnE2NI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 27, 2015