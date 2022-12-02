mRNA Sheds from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated

Dr. Panda reports that Messenger RNA is transferring – shedding – from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. Just another thing the health experts and fact-checkers got wrong. This needs more coverage. A question that’s being asked is whether the unvaccinated can inadvertently take a vaccine by close contact. According to Dr. Panda, the most likely answer is ‘yes.’

Dr. Panda has details on each of these studies on his substack. The following are the key points.

Studies Reported by Dr. Panda:

Helene Banoun, the former Inserm researcher, published a study saying the mRNA vaccines correspond exactly to the American and European regulatory definitions of gene therapy. She concluded there is a great likelihood that mRNA (lipid nanoparticles or within exosomes) is in the bloodstream and is excreted through body fluids, including sweat, phlegm, and breast milk. mRNA was also found to pass the transplacental barrier during pregnancy. These shedded lipid nanoparticles are able to penetrate by inhalation, through the skin, and orally (through breast milk).

According to Dr. Panda, another study looked at vaccine mRNA in the bloodstream. They found vaccine mRNA still circulating in the blood 15 days post-vaccination with no reduction in levels. It wasn’t that on day 16; the mRNA levels decreased; they only looked for 15 days. They also found (in vitro) “a small fraction” of leukemic cells (infection fighters) and mononuclear blood cells (essential immune cells) absorb the liquid nanoparticles and “presented mRNA spike-like structures at the cell surface, suggesting reduced levels of expression for these specific phenotypes” when treated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Nazeeh Hanna, chief of neonatology at NYU Langone Hospital, lead the research team that also found mRNA from COVID vaccines in human breast milk.

Katharina Röltgen, a pathology researcher at Stanford University, has found that mRNA stays in your lymph nodes for months. The body is simply not clearing it out.

The University of Colorado recently published evidence of aerosol transfer of vaccine-induced antibodies from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

According to a released Pfizer document, they were already well aware of ‘mRNA vaccine shedding,’ where a female is environmentally exposed to the vaccine during pregnancy. An EDP or Exposure During Pregnancy can occur when A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact. Or A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact and then exposes his female partner before or around the time of conception.

No one knows how long it lasts or what the effects are on an unvaccinated individual. No one knows if it produces a dangerous spike.

Dr. Panda says: The good news (maybe) is that the dose of spike protein one would get isn’t large and wouldn’t induce a huge immune response. But what about prolonged exposure over months? People get boosted, and the exposure starts up again. There needs to be research done on the shedded mRNA.

Dr. Panda calls it “ terrifying.”

It is “terrifying” because we don’t know what we’re doing or what it is doing.

