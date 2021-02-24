Dem McCarthy hearings begin! Preliminary discussion with Dershowitz and Malkin

Democrats are conducting hearings today to discuss taking down Newsmax, Fox News, OAN, and anything they don’t like. CNN has been a driver of this.
They are just like the McCarthy hearings. If Democrats get their way, the First Amendment is finished. It is clearly an assault on the right to free speech.
Three Democrats signed a letter to shut down the traditional outlets, and this hearing is an outcome.
Democrats are using the January 6th riot to shut down free speech. Having the hearing intimidates the outlets and their ability to offer divergent opinions.
The hearings are like a Putin tactic to threaten outlets and force them to self-censor. It is hyperpartisan.
You would think the press would be worried about this. Elected officials are using their power to censor outlets they disagree with. It’s CCP censorship. The answer is always more speech but Democrats don’t want to debate. They think they are right and their opinion is the only way.
Watch Dershowitz and Malkin discuss the issue prior to the hearings:
What the Democrats are doing is nothing like the McCarthy Hearings. McCarthy was investigating a threat to the Constitution and the American way of Life; Communism. He knew Communist had infiltrated the American Government and after the Soviet Union fell we found out that McCarthy was not only right, but under estimated the extent if the infiltration.
What the Democrat Hearing are is a clear threat to the Constitution, the 1st Amendment, and the Freedom of The People. Democrats want a Government Controlled Media that only is allowed to broadcast Government approved taught. This is the Communism that McCarthy was trying to head off; the Tyrannical Control of People. Democrats are going to Cancel the 75,000,000 President Trump voters if we let them!
Democrats know they can’t defend their ideas or their actions in the public square. Democrats are addicted to power and money, so they will do anything to obtain both. There actions to do this are simply indefensible so debate has to be eliminated and only their ideas heard. We are living under a Communist Style Government, but are in denial.
Joe was a great American hero and tail gunner is no insult.
He warned us a long time ago about the fellow travelers known as the CPUSA and their fifth column of minions strategically located in Hollywood and every Marxist U. EDU on the fruited plain.
The CPUSA is going for it all before Bretton Woods and dollar supremacy go bye bye.
Control freaks end up controlling nothing.