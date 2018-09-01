MSM Blames Conservatives for Criticisms of the Media’s Pope

For decades, the media has beaten up the Catholic Church over a pedophile problem but now that there is a leftist Pope who is accused of covering up sexual abuse of children and other priests, it isn’t the problem. The real problem is those conservatives again, making up stuff, attacking the media’s Pope.

Remember two years ago when they made an Oscar-winning film about heroic journalists uncovering Catholic sex abuse? Well, I think we can safely say there won’t be a sequel. https://t.co/CYkUKdb32y — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 30, 2018

THE POPE HAS A HISTORICALLY BLIND EYE

The Pope stands accused of covering up sexual abuse charges as a prelate in Argentina and when he was in Chile in January, he alienated people by rejecting the people who said they were sex abuse victims of priests. He later apologized.

His reaction to Archbishop Viganò’s recent allegations that he covered up Cardinal McCarrick’s sexual abuse was to say nothing except to tell people to read the 11-pages of accusations for themselves. He seems to think it isn’t believable, but it is.

A Pope defender Cardinal Cupich said the Pope has more important issues to deal with than these charges, like climate change and migrants. He referred to Archbishop Viganò as a “rabbit hole.”

“For the Holy Father, I think to get into each and every one of those aspects, in some way is inappropriate and secondly, the pope has a bigger agenda,” Cupich told a television station. “He’s gotta get on with other things of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church. We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this.”

Cardinal Cupich also said the Pope is being attacked because he’s Latino. Who would care? That’s ridiculous. Anyway, he’s the son of Italian immigrants.

THE MEDIA LOVES THE LEFTIST POPE

Viganò’s explosive report is being ignored by the media. It’s those conservatives that are the problem.

Th New York Times ran an article under a headline, Vatican Power Struggle Bursts Into Open as Conservatives Pounce. The piece makes conservatives the bad guys while ignoring the actual claims. The claims are very serious. Do they really think conservatives don’t care about the abuse victims, just a power struggle?

A New York Times op-ed reported it’s an ultra-conservative cabal against gay Catholics.

Many – most – of the accusations involve gay pedophiles, not simply gays. They’re conflating the two. Maybe it’s fine at the New York Times, but it’s not okay for clerics.

What’s really driving Archbishop Vigano and his ultra-conservative cabal is an abhorrence of gay Catholics and a desire to return to the dark ages. https://t.co/A83nCrsfXZ — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) August 31, 2018

The explosive 11 pages of accusations by the former nuncio are being ignored by the media. Instead, they are attacking the accuser, who is a very highly-respected Archbishop.

“Even before Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano called for Pope Francis to resign on Sunday, the two men had a history, and it wasn’t good.” | Analysis by @BurkeCNN https://t.co/anyIVFg8cl pic.twitter.com/FvPYrQ46bS — CNN International (@cnni) August 28, 2018