Super-Rich Harvard Will Charge Full Tuition, $49,653 for Online Learning

by James S. Soviero

Harvard just announced that it will be doing remote learning for 2020-2021. The school also unashamedly declared they would be charging $49,653, the price of full tuition.

While the school will allow 40 percent of its students — mostly freshmen — to temporarily return to the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus in the fall, all instruction will take place online.

We’re assuming those newbies and their gullible parents will be picking up the tab for room and board. In the spring, this first wave of students will be replaced by seniors, whose bills will likely be padded in the same manner.

Meanwhile, sophomores and juniors, officials said, face the very real possibility of an entire year away from school with all classes taking place online. Those “fortunate” enough to be allowed back on campus will be COVID-19 tested every 3 days, must wear masks, and practice social distancing.

“Absent an effective vaccine or clinical therapy, this reduced density, together with a high-cadence viral testing program and universal adoption of public health practices such as face masks and frequent hand washing, is needed to safely host a significant number of undergraduates on campus,” Harvard officials wrote in a letter Monday.

We’re left to wonder if Harvard, with it’s just under $41 billion endowment, will be charging their kneeling Ivy League sheep for the testing and face masks. Hey. Why not?