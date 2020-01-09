MSM, Dems boost terror nation after we smoked “dumbest man in Iran”

The media has taken the side of the world’s largest sponsor of terror, misreporting, and even reporting Iranian propaganda as if it were news. They are characterizing Iran as saner than the President.

“So the media’s new narrative is that Iran is more rational than Trump, so no war. You are now declaring the Iranian regime, which hangs gay people from cranes, oppresses women, and pursues global terrorism, more rational than a president using basic deterrence strategy. GTFO,” Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Yeah, what he said! The strategy worked.

Hussain Abdul-Hussain said on Twitter: “Every step of Trump’s beating of #Iran was good: Crossing Iranian red line by killing Soleimani, ignoring Iranian theatre missiles, delivering a clear speech including offering Iran peace, but on America’s terms. Whatever we think about his [Trump’s] other policies, this one was top-notch,” said the Kuwait Daily columnist.

SOLEIMANI WAS THE “DUMBEST MAN IN IRAN”

Remarkably, one Obama reporter, Tom Friedman at the New York Times, noticed that it was the right thing to do to the idiot of Iran.

On Sunday, he wrote, “Trump just ordered the assassination of possibly the dumbest man in Iran and the most overrated strategist in the Middle East: Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani.

“Think of the miscalculations this guy made. In 2015, the U.S. and the major European powers agreed to lift virtually all their sanctions on Iran, many dating back to 1979, in return for Iran halting its nuclear weapons program for a mere 15 years but still maintaining the right to have a peaceful nuclear program. It was a great deal for Iran. Its economy grew by over 12% the next year. And what did Suleimani do with that windfall?”

“He and Iran’s supreme leader launched an aggressive regional imperial project that made Iran and its proxies the de facto controlling power in Beirut, Damascus, Baghdad, and Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. This freaked out U.S. allies in the Sunni Arab world and Israel, and they prevailed on the Trump administration to respond by tearing up the nuclear deal and imposing oil sanctions on Iran that have now shrunk the Iranian economy by almost 10% and sent unemployment to more than 16%.”

In Sanaa, Saudi-led forces demolished General Soleimani’s forces in a proxy war.

Infiltration was a snap:

Friedman wrote, “Israeli intelligence had so penetrated Suleimani’s Quds Force, and its proxies that Suleimani would land a plane with precision munitions in Syria at 5 p.m. and the Israeli air force would blow it up by 5.30 p.m. Suleimani’s men were like fish in a barrel. If Iran had a free press and a real parliament, he would have been fired for colossal mismanagement.”

Not everyone on the left is biased all the time.

The operation was flawless and effective.

WAR POWERS

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi will hold a vote Thursday to limit the President’s war powers and his ability to fight the enemy and protect our military. If he has to get their approval, they will say ‘no’ and use it against him, leaking all the while. Two Republicans were also outraged and insulted by the briefing on the attack. Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul said they were told they couldn’t discuss it or receive the intel.

No one trusts anyone! Shocker!

Imagine Congress in charge of foreign policy and the President neutered. I can’t imagine a more ludicrous and unconstitutional measure.

Yet, there was no such movement when Barack Obama killed a U.S. citizen and his American-born son.

Rep. William Hurd, a Republican of Texas, said that after nearly ten years as an undercover CIA officer, he “never thought I would see the Iranian government be able to manipulate members of Congress, Democratic presidential candidates, and the Western media.” Hurd served in the Middle East and South Asia.

He wrote an excellent article for The Washington Examiner you might want to read. He fully supports the action taken against Qassem Soleimani, a terrorist.

ANY IDIOT CAN SEE WHY SOLEIMANI WAS SMOKED

As Hurd writes, he wasn’t in Iraq on a peace mission, he “was in Iraq to coordinate attacks on American interests and our allies.”

Soleimani was a monster.

Iran is “still the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism and has killed hundreds of thousands, including U.S. troops and more than 1,500 of its people for peacefully protesting . The Iranian government has been at war with the United States for more than 40 years since it stormed our embassy in Iran and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.”

Iran is the one escalating tensions. There is little doubt that they planned to capture and kill Americans in that embassy. Soleimani was there to coordinate. Trump let them know they could no longer get away with it.

Rockets were fired into the Green Zone from Iraq yesterday, but none hit the embassy. There is evidence that Iran told their militias in Iraq to lay off the Americans.

I wouldn’t even let the media cover my PTA meetings. And, I wouldn’t let Congress run our war powers. They are trying to destroy the presidency.