MSNBC Puts Iran Propaganda on Air

MSNBC put Iranian propaganda on TV Tuesday evening, calling it news. The ‘news’ outlet reported that there were mass American casualties after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases that were housing American soldiers.

NBC News’ Ali Arouzi joined Chris Matthews and stated that over 30 American troops had been killed in the strikes. They got all their information from Etemad Online, Iranian propaganda TV.

“Iran state media is claiming that 30 U.S. soldiers have been killed in this attack,” Arouzi said on MSNBC.

“This is not confirmed, this is just coming from Iranian media, but we have just stepped over the precipice, Chris. We have entered a very unpredictable time,” he continued.

“We have to see what the response is going to be from the United States, but this is undoubtedly the most serious moment between Iran and America in the last 40 years. It’s very, very tense here.”

“We’re just getting reports here that Iran has deployed its entire air force,” Arouzi said.

“They are saying that if they are retaliated against (for) these attacks, they will launch attacks against the Emirates and Dubai.”

IRAN’S FAKE NEWS IS WELL-KNOWN

Iranian officials are the masters of propaganda and MSNBC didn’t care as long as it fit the narrative.

