Speaker announces House vote on War Powers Act on Thursday – Update

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote on a War Powers Act on Thursday to limit the President’s actions in Iran. Democrats are sticking with their pro-Iran platform. They would limit the President’s ability to protect our military.
Ignoring the success of the President’s gambit, she’s moving to embarrass him if she can. She seems quite upset about Qassem Soleimani’s death.
“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” Pelosi said in a statement.
The Democrats who came out of the briefing claim they didn’t see anything that warranted the death of Soleimani, the terrorist. They insist they need to be consulted, which, of course, isn’t true.
Barack Obama killed two American citizens with a drone without permission. Not a word was said about that at the time. He had American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki droned and two weeks later, he droned his American-born son and never asked for Congress’ permission.
The Democrats attend these meetings to bash the Republicans, in this case, it was Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper. They want to depict the Administration as chaotic and without a strategy.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer confirmed that Democrats were discussing additional measures beyond the war powers resolution.
“They’re certainly items that I think will be considered at some point in time, Hoyer said. The measures are backed by progressives (socialists/communists).
UPDATE
After we posted this article, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, the Libertarian-minded Republicans, came out of the same meeting insulted.
The briefing was conducted by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. Apparently Lee and Paul thought little of it.
“I find this insulting and demeaning to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold,” Lee said about the briefing. “I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States.”
They plan to vote for the War Powers Act.
They were insulted because the officials didn’t want to debate it and would not share any of the sensitive areas of the intelligence.
This will embolden Iran and damage the President. This must be why Democrats win so often.
MORE NEWS: @SenMikeLee and @RandPaul emerge from all-senators briefing to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution. Lee called the briefing “insulting” and worst he’s had from military officials in his 9 years here.
After Mike Lee and Rand Paul signaled they are fully on board with the Democrats maybe Trump should just declare ALL military personnel will be leaving in the next few months. Then, if and when there is an attack by Iran anywhere, shove it down their throats. Their blood, those who may have died, is on YOUR hands, Lee and Paul, and whoever abides this nonsense. This is NOT THE DAMN 1700’s where communications took months.
I’m really getting sick and damn tired of those who wrap themselves in the Constitution to conceal their disdain for this President. Senator Lee is the biggest con-artist of them all when he cloaks himself with self-righteousness while undermining American interests. At the end he said he would talk to the President for “clarification”. Then WHY IN THE DAMN HELL go on and on complaining BEFORE you speak to him. What a worthless pile of Garbage.
I find it rather subversive when Senators such as Mike Lee get in front of the cameras and say he “expected” to hear the “legal, factual and moral justification” for the attack. He was “unsatisfied”. What!!!! Forty years of terrorist activity isn’t “moral” enough for you Senator. Stick it where the sun don’t shine. He was Really upset when told not to debate further intervention with Iran because you will be emboldening Iran. Apparently the Senator is too dense to realize the ramifications of such actions. But it may have been more directed at Democrats in the room. He finds it insulting and demeaning to the Senators. Well, Senator, that body has shown in the past three years how they will do anything and everything to subvert the President. Lee has been part of that effort. He brings up the Constitution and how Congress has turned over such power TO the President With the War Powers Act. It’s those like Lee who complain about NOT following the Constitution but seems to forget about Statutes the Congress HAS given the President. It’s no different than the emergency declaration on the border which Lee was trying to subvert.
He then goes into Federalist 69 about wars but forgets there is Already authorization for action within Iraq, which is WHERE the attack occurred. He sounds like he’s fully behind a new War Powers Act to restrict the President submitted by Sen. Kaine. Senator Paul is also fully behind the Act. How many DAMN AMERICANS HAVE TO DIE for these Senators to get with the program. They really have NO understanding about Iran and their goals. It’s short-sighted in the extreme. We should take note that NONE of these damn Senators said one DAMN WORD when Obama was in office.
Nancy and the rest of the anti-Trump folks WWIII is over, The U.S. won the war, Iran’s response closes the book, they do NOT want war – a definite win for President Trump.
Trump 2020! now STFU and get to work for the country
The next step for Pelosi will be to add Iran and the “imminent threat” to the Articles of Impeachment. It was clear the hold on sending to the Senate was find something, anything to add to the case. This Iran situation just may have Pelosi extending the hold for an indeterminate amount of time.
The whole Democrat Party are in cahoots with Islamic Jihads that want to destroy traditional America, the Progressives are joining them to set up their own country of Socialism, eliminating conservatives.
Lee is a traitorous liar, look at his HB1 program.