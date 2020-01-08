Speaker announces House vote on War Powers Act on Thursday – Update

Update at the end

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote on a War Powers Act on Thursday to limit the President’s actions in Iran. Democrats are sticking with their pro-Iran platform. They would limit the President’s ability to protect our military.

Ignoring the success of the President’s gambit, she’s moving to embarrass him if she can. She seems quite upset about Qassem Soleimani’s death.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The Democrats who came out of the briefing claim they didn’t see anything that warranted the death of Soleimani, the terrorist. They insist they need to be consulted, which, of course, isn’t true.

Barack Obama killed two American citizens with a drone without permission. Not a word was said about that at the time. He had American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki droned and two weeks later, he droned his American-born son and never asked for Congress’ permission.

The Democrats attend these meetings to bash the Republicans, in this case, it was Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper. They want to depict the Administration as chaotic and without a strategy.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer confirmed that Democrats were discussing additional measures beyond the war powers resolution.

“They’re certainly items that I think will be considered at some point in time, Hoyer said. The measures are backed by progressives (socialists/communists).

UPDATE

After we posted this article, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, the Libertarian-minded Republicans, came out of the same meeting insulted.

The briefing was conducted by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. Apparently Lee and Paul thought little of it.

“I find this insulting and demeaning to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold,” Lee said about the briefing. “I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States.”

They plan to vote for the War Powers Act.

They were insulted because the officials didn’t want to debate it and would not share any of the sensitive areas of the intelligence.

This will embolden Iran and damage the President. This must be why Democrats win so often.

MORE NEWS: @SenMikeLee and @RandPaul emerge from all-senators briefing to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution. Lee called the briefing “insulting” and worst he’s had from military officials in his 9 years here. — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 8, 2020