Speaker Pelosi delays vote on war powers act to whenever

After the closed-door briefing with members of Congress about the Soleimani attack, it appears Democrats are delaying a vote on the measure. There is no new scheduled date.

House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said the timing of a vote on the resolution “is an ongoing discussion,” and it’s now unclear when the House will hold it.

They should do it and boost Trump’s poll numbers.

Republican members of Congress voiced their support on Wednesday for Trump’s decision to take out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani after a classified briefing, except for Sens. Lee and Paul, who need to speak with the President. They were angry and wanted more information and more power over the decision.

THAT WASN’T THE CONSENSUS

Rep. Meadows didn’t see it the way Lee and Paul did.

“It was probably the strongest and most decisive briefing that has ever been conducted in that classified setting, having attended a number of these. The information that was shared was both compelling and decisive,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a strong Trump ally, told reporters after receiving the briefing in Washington.

In the House, Republicans across the board said the situation with Iran is de-escalating, and now is not the time to challenge the president’s authority.

“We should all be coming together to support our commander in chief to protect America, not debating how to limit the president’s ability to defend this country,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, a member of House Republican leadership.

WE HAVE A REAL RED LINE

Trump showed that there is a red line Iran cannot cross. They must not harm Americans. In the past, Iranians have reacted better to aggressive opposition as compared with giving them $150 billion to blow on terrorism.

Trump’s approval rating went up after the strike and is at 45.3%. His disapproval rating is dropping also.

His action after the embassy attack was immediate and decisive, yet he offered a figleaf to Iran to avoid war.

Meanwhile, our irrational media is reporting that he ate ice cream during the attack. It’s now known as dessert-gate.