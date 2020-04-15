MSM, Dems overwhelmingly support Communist China

In the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, President Trump said he would, at least temporarily, halt funds to the World Health Organization. The WHO did a provably terrible job when the virus first appeared in China and again when Taiwan warned them in December. They deserve to be scrutinized and must be.

Blaming WHO is not false blame. They did a lot of things wrong. And talking about their malfeasance is not propaganda since it appears to be true. The president is holding them accountable.

This latest move by the president exposes the Democrats and their media as fully on the side of China and their ally, The WHO.

THE WHO

President Trump said U.S. funding wasn’t put to good use and the WHO failed to vet and share information in a timely fashion.

He also accused the WHO of failing to contain samples of the virus from China and getting a team into the source country, though WHO ultimately did get a team in with cooperation from Beijing.

Mr. Trump’s decision to cut off funding to the public health arm of the U.N. during the pandemic is raising the ire the hysterical media and their Democrat colleagues, though the president may resume funding after the review which will include warning letters and consultations with foreign leaders.

Just as an aside, the WHO is complaining that the major nations aren’t paying their fair share.

DEMOCRATS AND THEIR MEDIA SIDE WITH CHINA

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said Mr. Trump shouldn’t be punishing the WHO for what he called the U.S. administration’s bungling of the public health crisis, including the president downplaying the coronavirus early on as no worse than the common cold.

“Withholding funds for WHO in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century makes as much sense as cutting off ammunition to an ally as the enemy closes in,” he said. “Not wanting to take responsibility as the deaths continue to mount, he blames others. WHO could have been stricter with China and called for travel restrictions sooner, but it is performing an essential function and needs our strong support.”

Okay, so forget their malfeasance and lies and their responsibility for the delay? At the time of the travel ban, the president was pilloried for it.

Media Types

WaPo columnist Brian Klass said, “defunding the WHO during a pandemic is like confiscating fire hoses as wildfires engulf cities. Plus, defunding the WHO because they were too complacent with China (and yes, they were) is absurdly hypocritical for Trump. Here he is fawning over Xi’s COVID-19 response in January.”

He conveniently leaves out the fact that the WHO was lying to us in January, and the president complimented Xi based on false information he received from Xi and the Who.

Patrick Harvie of the trashy tabloid, The Daily Mail, writes, “Of all the hateful, harmful things I expected this man to do if he won power, this goes beyond my worst fears. He’s actually defunding the WHO right in the middle of the worst global pandemic in a century. And for what, a deflection technique? Words fail me.”

Being in bed with China and spreading their propaganda is A-Ok with Harvie.

Confused Max Boot writes, “It’s pathetic that Trump is blaming and defunding the WHO. The WHO was ahead of him not just in recognizing the severity of the outbreak but also in distributing test kits around the world while the US was still struggling to roll out tests.”

Uh, no, the WHO doesn’t do test kits. They were ahead of him by one day since President Trump was waiting for them since they are the experts. They declared the illness an emergency January 30 and he came out January 31st. And so it continued.

This Is What the President Did in February

The media consistently claims he did nothing in February, but here’s his timeline for the little month of February (see the rest of his timeline here):

Media keep asking what the Trump Administration was doing in February to combat the coronavirus after restricting travel from China. There’s a helpful timeline for that! https://t.co/0FnwKeUjbb pic.twitter.com/mVPrd2m8Z4 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 13, 2020

More Evidence Dems Love Red China as They Fiercely Defend Them

Neera Tanden, who runs the Soros-Podesta-Marxist-looney Center for American Progress, says, “The insanity of all of this is every country gets the same information from WHO but Germany and South Korea have managed to save many more lives than we did. Blaming WHO is not going to cut it.”

Germany doesn’t have accurate numbers or a similar population and South Korea, also with a more rigid government and dissimilar population, had a head start.

Extremely far-left Ed Markey writes on Twitter, “It’s hard to tell which one Donald Trump cares about less: the world, health, or organization. But one thing is clear, Trump is blaming WHO because he mismanaged our #COVID19 response. The millions of people whose lives are at stake cannot afford these political games.”

Nancy Pelosi fell back on an old lie: “Now more than ever, we need the truth. And the truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.”

Even the AP debunked that.

Bernie Sanders, the commie, wrote: “If this situation isn’t a red flag for our current dysfunctional and wasteful health care system, frankly, I don’t know what is.”

Sure, Bernie, we can take that to the bank and deposit it in the Bank of Red China.

Dems Love the Chinese Communist Party

Democrats and their media overwhelmingly support Communist China which oppresses their people and puts Muslims in re-education training camps.

Personally, I never supported ceding our wealth and manufacturing to China. The good doesn’t overcome the bad in these situations.