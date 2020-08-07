MSM reports on Biden’s racist remark by saying Trump’s racist

Last night on World News, ABC reporter Mary Bruce did cover Biden’s racist remarks about African Americans suggesting they are monolithic lemmings. But Bruce made sure to cover for Biden by attacking Trump.

ABC News played the clip of Biden suggesting that African Americans are not ‘diverse’ like Hispanics and used Biden’s comment to insult Trump for jumping on it. He never mentioned that it was racist.

Then they showed Biden’s clarification which wasn’t very clarifying.

ABC News then accused Trump of having “a long history of racially charged and divisive remarks.” For example, they said that Trump recently tweeted a video of a man “shouting the racist phrase white power,” but never mentioned that Trump took the video down. Also that was almost two months ago. Then they said Trump recently called Black Lives Matter “a symbol of hate.” BLM is — it’s a Marxist hate group and many of the members and organizers are white.

The Goebbels media wants viewers to think Biden may have made an inadvertent mistake about African Americans, but Trump is the real racist.

They concluded by pointing out that Trump attacked Biden’s ‘religion.’ Biden is the world’s worst Catholic — he wants all Americans to pay for killing the unborn.

The host asked Bruce about it as though it was somehow an insane idea. It got crazier from there.

Bruce reported that Trump said Biden, a devout Catholic, is “against God,” but added that “Biden’s team was quick to slam that as hypocritical.”

Uh, who is hypocritical?

Bruce added that baby killer Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is [and] he’s lived it with dignity his entire life.”

Actually, Biden is a racist, a liar, and a plagiarizer, and so far as I know that’s not part of Catholic doctrine.

Watch:

RACE COMMENT BACKLASH: @marykbruce reports on the backlash Joe Biden is facing after appearing to suggest most African Americans are uniform in their views, with Pres. Trump seizing on the comment and the Biden campaign responding. https://t.co/00yjwFpCtP pic.twitter.com/cCXBRFsHHN — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 7, 2020

This is very high-level Goebbels-style propaganda.

Chris Wallace did the exact same thing — gaslighting us all: