We have to vote for Biden, China prefers he win in November

China — the Chinese Communist Party — not only wants to see President Trump lose reelection but is also expanding its foreign influence campaign ahead of the 2020 election, according to a U.S. intelligence community assessment 88 days before Election Day.

Russia is denigrating Biden but Iran and China are undermining Trump.

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump, whom Beijing sees as unpredictable, does not win reelection,” National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina said. “China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter-criticism of China.”

Biden is predictably pro-China.

The truth is that the worst influence on our elections comes from the Democrat Party.

America’s workers will lose if Beijing Biden wins check out the clip below. He will continue to send our jobs to China.

“Would you keep the tariffs?” NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Biden. “No,” he replied.

“So if you scrap those tariffs, what do you want in return? Or are you just going to scrap them without any concessions?” she followed up.

Biden will do exactly that. His answer was evasive, nonsensical, and incoherent:

“The question is, what is the appropriate behavior that they have to engage in international rela– in international trade with us? And they have to play by the international rules, and what we have done is, we have disarmed ourselves. We make up 25% of the world’s economy, but we poked our finger in the eye of all of our allies out there. The way Trump– the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in in fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that in fact that’s when things begin to change. That’s when China, that’s when uh China’s behavior is going to change.”

What does the World Health Organization have to do with tariffs on China?

Biden will end President Trump’s tough policies against China and stop President Trump’s efforts to hold the Chinese accountable. Biden would return to the failed status quo, allowing China to rip off America as it did for decades on his watch.

While American workers saw their jobs disappear thanks to China, Biden spent decades boosting Beijing in Washington.

Biden led the effort to give China “most favored nation” trading status and repeatedly voted to protect China’s preferential status, describing his efforts as an “accomplishment” on his website.

Biden promised his vote would not hurt American workers while the U.S. lost millions of good-paying manufacturing and other jobs. For years, Biden defended China, saying “It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper,” that “China’s not a problem,” and that China is “not bad” and “not competition” for America.