MSM Silent on 6 Mexican Cartel Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Women & Children

Six Mexican cartel members were sentenced for international sex trafficking of women and children. There is not a word of it anywhere in the media. Joe Biden and Biden Democrats are responsible for this. Perhaps they should investigate Biden instead of Gov. De Santis.

These monsters didn’t get the sentence they deserved.

EFRAIN GRANADOS-CORONA, a/k/a “Chavito,” a/k/a “Cepillo,” was sentenced today to 212 months in prison in connection with trafficking three victims. Five additional defendants, in this case, were previously sentenced to terms of imprisonment. JULIO SAINZ-FLORES, a/k/a “Rogelio,” was sentenced on January 10, 2020, to 135 months in prison; PEDRO ROJAS-ROMERO was sentenced on December 2, 2021, to 137 months in prison; ALAN ROMERO-GRANADOS, a/k/a “El Flaco,” was sentenced on February 24, 2022, to 84 months in prison; JUAN ROMERO-GRANADOS, a/k/a “Chegoya,” a/k/a “El Guero,” was sentenced on May 3, 2022, to 108 months in prison; and EMILIO ROJAS-ROMERO was sentenced on June 9, 2022, to 136 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “These defendants used brute force, threats of violence, and false promises to lure dozens of minors and adult victims in Mexico and the United States, traffic them into commercial sex, and collect millions of dollars in illegal proceeds. The devastation inflicted on the defendants’ victims is beyond measure. These sentencings send a clear message: those who prey on women and children to sell them into sexual slavery will be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment to which each defendant pleaded guilty, public court filings, and statements made in court:

EFRAIN GRANADOS-CORONA, JULIO SAINZ-FLORES, JUAN ROMERO-GRANADOS, ALAN ROMERO-GRANADOS, PEDRO ROJAS-ROMERO, and EMILIO ROJAS-ROMERO, the defendants, were members of an international sex trafficking organization (the “STO”). Many of the members of the STO are related by blood, marriage, and community.

