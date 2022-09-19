Democrat Sheriff Salazar is Investigating Gov. De Santis Criminally!

Silly Democrat Sheriff Salazar will investigate Gov. De Santis, claiming someone was paid to recruit illegal aliens to go to Martha’s Vineyard. He must want to get street creds with the crazy progressives.

It’s a criminal investigation – for trafficking!

This is what fake news CBS wrote:

Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were “Lured, hoodwinked and exploited” for political purposes, and that’s why he’s opening an investigation.

Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for.

The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of Governor DeSantis, they were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, where no one knew they were coming.

The article is written as if all this nonsense was proven. The legacy media lies, tries, and convicts without evidence or due process.

THEY WANT TO PUT GOV DE SANTIS IN PRISON

Attorney Ivan Espinoza hopes this investigation will lead to criminal charges.

Salazar’s calling the ordeal a political stunt. Biden’s open borders are against the law.

The migrants are now being housed at Joint Base Cape Cod, after the elites in Martha’s Vineyard kicked them out.

Salazar investigating Gov. De Santis for trafficking is a political stunt.

Maybe Salazar could look into Biden’s secret flights of illegal aliens all over the country in the middle of the night while he’s busy investigating the Florida governor. Watch:

I’m investigating @Virgin Airlines for not flying with real virgins. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 19, 2022

