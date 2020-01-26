MSM’s ‘Bombshell’ video of a Parnas-Fruman-Trump ‘meeting’ helps Trump

The MSM released the full 90-minute tape of the President’s casual dinner meeting at the Trump Hotel with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman in attendance.

The video is not of a meeting as the MSM portrayed it. It’s a casual, private dinner meeting with light conversation. In fact, it’s amazingly uneventful. The President listened, asked questions, and joked.

It’s harmless and Trump didn’t say anything he doesn’t always say. He doesn’t even know what business all these people are in. He might well not remember Parnas and Fruman. No one can prove he did know him beyond this dinner in April 2018.

He was surprised to find out Ukraine had oil deposits. That should put an end to the Russia-Trump collusion conspiracy theories.

I found the conversation kind of fun. It should end peoples’ concerns about what goes on in these events.

The comment about recalling Yovanovitch sounds like a joke. In any case, serious or not, this dinner didn’t do it. She wasn’t recalled (not fired) until May 2019.

We do give the media credit for making another hysterical scandal out of a no-never-mind. When you listen to the entire clip, it helps him. It’s another manufactured media crisis.

The President was polite, humorous, didn’t talk much, joked, and nothing happened here. Okay, next attack…

The full video, visuals are mostly of the ceiling:

You can also click the link and download or watch the full video on the dropbox:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/r7p468varea88o7/2018-04-30%2016.20.42.mov?dl=0

The President discussed it briefly on Friday night on The Ingraham Angle.