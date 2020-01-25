Trump’s winning again! His poll numbers RISE on impeachment assault

President Trump’s approval ratings are rising on impeachment and his economy. They are the highest of his presidency.

“President Trump’s approval rating has climbed to match the highest of his presidency, boosted by majority approval of his economic stewardship even as Americans remain deeply divided on whether the Senate should remove him from office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.”

“The Post-ABC poll finds 44 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s overall job performance and 51 percent disapprove. While views of Trump remain negative, Trump’s approval rating is significantly improved from his 38 percent mark in late October,” The Post wrote.

OBAMA AT THIS TIME

At this point in his presidency, Barack Obama was polling at 46.6%. On January 1st, he polled at 45+%. As Mitt Romney’s numbers went down due to his poor campaigning, Obama’s rose.

That could be good news for Donald Trump. It’s hard to believe, but his competition is actually worse than Obama — much worse. They all want to sell out the country.

Barack Obama had very favorable press and no one impeached him although he already violated the Constitution.

BACK TO THE POLL

Among registered voters, those considered more likely to vote, that 44/51 split rises to 47/50. And among independents, which helped push Trump to victory in 2016, the numbers are even better at 47/48.

56% of those surveyed approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, up 10 percentage points from September and his highest mark since he took office on January 20, 2017.

“The findings suggest the country’s strong economy and heightened support from men and independents are helping Trump weather an impeachment trial in which Democrats have argued Trump abused his presidential powers and obstructed a congressional investigation of his actions. Trump’s 44 percent approval mark is similar to other recent national polls, though other polls have shown Trump’s rating stable or increasing slightly,” wrote The Post.

That being said, this is a WaPo-ABC poll and they hate the President. His numbers could be higher than this poll indicates.

GALLUP

The Gallup poll reports Americans’ confidence in the U.S. economy was even higher — in fact, the highest at any point in about two decades. “The latest figure from Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index is +40, the highest reading recorded since +44 in October 2000.”

RASMUSSEN

We always like to check Rasmussen’s daily numbers since they were the most accurate in 2016, although Rasmussen has a different owner now.

Rasmussen’s daily approval numbers for the week: Mon 48% – Tue 47% – Wed 46% – Thurs 48% – Fri 49%… http://bit.ly/preztrack