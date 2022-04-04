MSNBC Calls for the US to Go to War, a War to Lead Us into WWIII

Biden might be secretly sending tanks to Ukraine and the media is already covering for the administration. Some media are going one better and promoting a physical confrontation.

MSNBC wants direct US/NATO intervention, a move that will bring us into war with Russia. It will likely be the start of World War III. The network wants boots on the ground.

War is horrific and there is no need for us to become any more involved than we are. Ali Veshi disagrees. Democrats and some Republicans are manufacturing a war.

How can we believe these people after all the lies they’ve told.

Give this man an Oscar:

This is Christopher Steele 2.0:

Apparently, we are at war, a proxy war. Russia has called it an economic war. Both apply. We are so dangerously close to a full-scale war that could quickly involve much of the world. The people in charge would be the same people who brought you the Afghanistan surrender.

The danger is growing quickly. Who gave these people the right to start a war? Margaret Brennan is only too eager to just accept whatever Ukraine gives her as “proof”. It may be true, but it needs to be investigated. The charges are very serious, and if Russia did this, they need to answer for it.
However Brennan is serving as a direct conduit from Zelensky to the US public.

Summit News uncovered this:

 


