MSNBC Calls for the US to Go to War, a War to Lead Us into WWIII

Biden might be secretly sending tanks to Ukraine and the media is already covering for the administration. Some media are going one better and promoting a physical confrontation.

MSNBC wants direct US/NATO intervention, a move that will bring us into war with Russia. It will likely be the start of World War III. The network wants boots on the ground.

War is horrific and there is no need for us to become any more involved than we are. Ali Veshi disagrees. Democrats and some Republicans are manufacturing a war.

How can we believe these people after all the lies they’ve told.

Give this man an Oscar:

MSNBC this morning is a full-fledged editorial for direct US/NATO intervention. The outright pro-war advocacy has reached another gear pic.twitter.com/KYLcxYcUEv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 3, 2022

This is Christopher Steele 2.0:

MSNBC crossed a threshold today into outright lobbying for WWIII pic.twitter.com/XOCWHmwqtL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 3, 2022

Apparently, we are at war, a proxy war. Russia has called it an economic war. Both apply. We are so dangerously close to a full-scale war that could quickly involve much of the world. The people in charge would be the same people who brought you the Afghanistan surrender.

And as far as the term “proxy war,” don’t take my word for it. That’s the term used by the Secretary of Defense and CIA Director in the Obama/Biden Administration https://t.co/V23KBbtGWH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 4, 2022

The danger is growing quickly. Who gave these people the right to start a war? Margaret Brennan is only too eager to just accept whatever Ukraine gives her as “proof”. It may be true, but it needs to be investigated. The charges are very serious, and if Russia did this, they need to answer for it.

However Brennan is serving as a direct conduit from Zelensky to the US public.

Margaret Brennan of CBS admits that Zelensky’s “team” handed her some photos/videos, and she’s now going to broadcast them on TV with zero independent corroboration. Just openly purveying a foreign country’s war propaganda. This is what’s considered Real Journalism™ in the US pic.twitter.com/PCXZ11w2kR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 3, 2022

Summit News uncovered this:

Mar 30:

Ru troops leave Bucha

Mar 31:

Mayor of Bucha announces town ‘liberated’, makes no mention of atrocities.https://t.co/WLAfjJOfZt

Apr 1/2:

Azov Nazis enter Buchahttps://t.co/WkSTMUJy4O

Apr 3:

Ukr MinDef publishes video of ‘Russian’ atrocitieshttps://t.co/HDUUYI7zex pic.twitter.com/PQUgD9izpz — Moon of Alabama (@MoonofA) April 3, 2022

