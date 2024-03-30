You Can Use Force on Squatters in Texas If Necessary

Gov. Abbott warned squatters away from Texas by telling Texans they could defend their property and use force if necessary. He reminded people that they have the Castle doctrine.

The common law principle of “castle doctrine” says that individuals have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home. This principle has been codified and expanded by state legislatures.

New York has the castle doctrine, but Democrats don’t care about impediments like laws. New York City claims they need a new law, but one is on the books.

We like this map. It solves our problems. Chicagostonia, Califoriniastan, and Texas:

Florida Too!

This week, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law, effectively ending squatters’ rights in the state. The changes go into effect July 1st. “You are not going to be able to commandeer somebody’s private property and expect to get away with it,” said DeSantis during a press conference.

The bill, in part, could lead to second-degree felony charges for squatters who intentionally cause at least $1,000 in damage. It also could lead to first-degree felony charges against people who sell or lease residential property they don’t own.

Related